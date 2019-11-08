Paris Saint-Germain book last-16 spot with 1-0 win over Club Brugge
Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the knockout phase of the Champions League with two group matches to spare, after Mauro Icardi's goal gave the French giants a 1-0 win over Club Brugge yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Icardi's close-range finish in the first half was his eighth goal in PSG's last seven matches and, together with Keylor Navas saving Mbaye Diagne's 76th-minute spot-kick, it gave them a fourth straight win in Group A.
Meanwhile, the Qatar-owned outfit announced record turnover of 637.8 million euros (S$958m), confirming their status as one of the world's richest clubs. - AFP
Douglas Costa’s late goal gives Juventus win and passage to last 16
Juventus secured their spot in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to substitute Douglas Costa's injury-time winner.
The Brazilian struck a magnificent, last-gasp solo goal, after Aleksei Miranchuk had cancelled out Aaron Ramsey's fourth-minute opener.
Juve are three points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of Group D, while Bayer Leverkusen who will likely battle Lokomotiv for a Europa League place, are in third.
"We have achieved the first objective of the season," Juve captain Leonardo Bonucci said. - AFP
Bayern Munich in Champions League last 16 with Flick’s help
Interim boss Hansi Flick said he was "happy" to steer Bayern Munich into the Champions League last 16 yesterday morning (Singapore time), despite admitting the upheaval following Niko Kovac's sacking "had not been easy".
Flick was named caretaker coach when Kovac was sacked on Sunday, after a 5-1 rout by Eintracht Frankfurt which left Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga.
"I'm very happy with the performance, we're into the last 16 and that's what counts," said Flick, after goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic helped Bayern to a 2-0 win. - AFP
