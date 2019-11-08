Paris Saint-Germain book last-16 spot with 1-0 win over Club Brugge

Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the knockout phase of the Champions League with two group matches to spare, after Mauro Icardi's goal gave the French giants a 1-0 win over Club Brugge yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Icardi's close-range finish in the first half was his eighth goal in PSG's last seven matches and, together with Keylor Navas saving Mbaye Diagne's 76th-minute spot-kick, it gave them a fourth straight win in Group A.