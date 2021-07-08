Paris Saint-Germain sign Achraf Hakimi, with more set to follow

Paris Saint-Germain have continued their shopping spree by signing Morocco international defender Achraf Hakimi from Serie A side Inter Milan .

Mauricio Pochettino's side have already signed Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, while media reports say that Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos are close to joining them.

Hakimi, who was born in Madrid, has inked a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old had come through Real Madrid's youth academy before breaking into their senior team in 2017 and was part of the squad that won the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup titles in the 2017/18 season.

French media reported that PSG paid around 60 million euros (S$95.5m) for the fullback, who also had a loan spell with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, before winning the Serie A title with Inter last term.

Hakimi told the club website: "I feel a great sense of pride today.