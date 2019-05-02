Paris Saint-Germain slump to third loss in five league games

Paris Saint-Germain's end-of-season meltdown continued yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the Ligue 1 champions twice threw away the lead in a 3-2 defeat by Montpellier, three days after dramatically losing the French Cup final.

Souleymane Camara netted Montpellier's winner five minutes from time after Leandro Paredes was caught in possession on the edge of his own area. Before that, Presnel Kimpembe's own-goal had cancelled out an Ambroise Oyongo own-goal that had given PSG the lead.

Angel di Maria put the visitors back in front, but Andy Delort made it 2-2 before Camara sealed the points.

PSG wrapped up their sixth league title in seven seasons a week ago, but this result means they have won one and lost three of their last five league games.

"We made individual errors, too many of them, and big mistakes," lamented coach Thomas Tuchel.