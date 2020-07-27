Paris Saint-Germain still sweating on Kylian Mbappe’s fitness

Paris Saint-Germain received a boost after it was revealed that star striker Kylian Mbappe does not have a serious ankle injury, but it was still unclear if he will be fit for the Champions League after suffering a nasty ankle sprain.

The 21-year-old was at the end of a reckless tackle from Saint-Etienne skipper Loic Perrin in last Friday's Coupe de France final, which saw the 34-year-old sent off. PSG won the match 1-0 but a teary Mbappe had to be substituted and was later seen on crutches.

Yesterday, the club offered an update on the France international's condition, saying he suffered a "sprained right ankle with significant ligament damage". PSG added that they would provide an update on his time frame for his recovery tomorrow.

PSG will play Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final on Saturday morning (Singapore time) before their Champions League campaign resumes with a quarter-final clash against Atalanta on Aug 12.