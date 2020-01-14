Paris Saint-Germain’s defence exposed in 3-3 draw with AS Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain's defensive shortcomings were exposed, when AS Monaco snapped the champions' Ligue 1 winning streak in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Parc des Princes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Neymar opened the scoring for the leaders but Monaco, who were playing their first Ligue 1 game under new coach Robert Moreno, hit back with goals from Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder.

PSG levelled with an own goal from Fode Ballo-Toure and Neymar netted his second to put them ahead, before substitute Islam Slimani grabbed a point for the visitors.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG side relied on Neymar's sterling display but Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria had a night to forget as did their defence.

It was the first time since 2012 that PSG had conceded two goals in the opening 15 minutes in Ligue 1.

"We had a lot of chances, we tried everything," said Neymar.

"It was a good test and we could have won it."

The result left PSG on 46 points from 19 games, five ahead of second-placed Marseille, who have played a game more.

Monaco are eighth on 29 points, having also played 19 games.