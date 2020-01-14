Paris Saint-Germain’s defence exposed in 3-3 draw with AS Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain's defensive shortcomings were exposed, when AS Monaco snapped the champions' Ligue 1 winning streak in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Parc des Princes yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Neymar opened the scoring for the leaders but Monaco, who were playing their first Ligue 1 game under new coach Robert Moreno, hit back with goals from Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder.
PSG levelled with an own goal from Fode Ballo-Toure and Neymar netted his second to put them ahead, before substitute Islam Slimani grabbed a point for the visitors.
Thomas Tuchel's PSG side relied on Neymar's sterling display but Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria had a night to forget as did their defence.
It was the first time since 2012 that PSG had conceded two goals in the opening 15 minutes in Ligue 1.
"We had a lot of chances, we tried everything," said Neymar.
"It was a good test and we could have won it."
The result left PSG on 46 points from 19 games, five ahead of second-placed Marseille, who have played a game more.
Monaco are eighth on 29 points, having also played 19 games.
PSG, who had won their six previous league games, and Monaco will play again at the Louis II Stadium on Thursday morning. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now