Football

Park Ji-sung urges Man United fans to stop chant about dog meat

Park Ji-sung urges Man United fans to stop chant about dog meat
Park Ji-sung. TNP FILE PHOTO
Oct 05, 2021 06:00 am

Former South Korea midfielder Park Ji-sung urged Manchester United fans to stop singing a song about him that contains a negative stereotype about his homeland.

The 40-year-old said the song, which includes a reference to Koreans eating dog meat, caused him "discomfort" while he was at United.

He made more than 200 appearances for United between 2005 and 2012, helping them win four English Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

Park said he was prompted to speak out after hearing United fans singing the song at the Molineux in August, when Wolverhampton Wanderers unveiled their South Korean signing Hwang Hee-chan.

"I know that United fans don't mean any offence to him for that song but still I have to educate the fans to stop that word, which is usually these days a racial insult to the Korean people," Park told the club's podcast.

"Listening to the chant even 10 years later now, I feel sorry for the younger me who tried to overcome this discomfort that I felt back then."

Nations League litmus test for Euro 2020 champs Italy
Football

Litmus test for champs Azzurri

Related Stories

Mbappe wanted PSG to cash in on him with Real Madrid transfer deal

Sign Salah up for life, Liverpool: Neil Humphreys

We showed we are a great team, says Pep Guardiola

He said that things have changed in South Korea, and the young generation really dislike eating dog meat and it causes discomfort to South Koreans when they hear the song. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football