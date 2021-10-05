Park Ji-sung urges Man United fans to stop chant about dog meat

Former South Korea midfielder Park Ji-sung urged Manchester United fans to stop singing a song about him that contains a negative stereotype about his homeland.

The 40-year-old said the song, which includes a reference to Koreans eating dog meat, caused him "discomfort" while he was at United.

He made more than 200 appearances for United between 2005 and 2012, helping them win four English Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

Park said he was prompted to speak out after hearing United fans singing the song at the Molineux in August, when Wolverhampton Wanderers unveiled their South Korean signing Hwang Hee-chan.

"I know that United fans don't mean any offence to him for that song but still I have to educate the fans to stop that word, which is usually these days a racial insult to the Korean people," Park told the club's podcast.

"Listening to the chant even 10 years later now, I feel sorry for the younger me who tried to overcome this discomfort that I felt back then."