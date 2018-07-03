Park's title after 3-way play-off

South Korean Park Sung Hyun won her second major title when she overcame compatriot Ryu So Yeon and Japan's Nasa Hataoka in a three-way play-off at the Women's PGA Championship outside Chicago yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After Park and Ryu birdied the first extra hole to eliminate Hataoka, Park clinched victory at the next with another birdie at Kemper Lakes in Kildeer, Illinois.