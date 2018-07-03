Park's title after 3-way play-off
South Korean Park Sung Hyun won her second major title when she overcame compatriot Ryu So Yeon and Japan's Nasa Hataoka in a three-way play-off at the Women's PGA Championship outside Chicago yesterday morning (Singapore time).
After Park and Ryu birdied the first extra hole to eliminate Hataoka, Park clinched victory at the next with another birdie at Kemper Lakes in Kildeer, Illinois.
Park carded a closing three-under 69, while overnight leader Ryu battled to a 73 in strong winds. Hataoka had sat in the clubhouse after a stunning 64 and 10-under 278 total. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now