Parma fight back to stun Juventus

Parma forward Gervinho scored twice as his team hit back from 3-1 behind yesterday morning (Singapore time) to draw 3-3 at Serie A leaders Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored twice to put Juve in command, but a brilliant flicked goal by Gervinho followed by a stoppage-time equaliser meant the Turin side's lead over Napoli was cut to nine points.

"The third goal was incredible, we had the ball by the corner flag... then we played it into the penalty area," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said.