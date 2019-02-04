Football

Parma fight back to stun Juventus

Feb 04, 2019 06:00 am

Parma forward Gervinho scored twice as his team hit back from 3-1 behind yesterday morning (Singapore time) to draw 3-3 at Serie A leaders Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored twice to put Juve in command, but a brilliant flicked goal by Gervinho followed by a stoppage-time equaliser meant the Turin side's lead over Napoli was cut to nine points.

"The third goal was incredible, we had the ball by the corner flag... then we played it into the penalty area," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

"There's no shame in just kicking the ball into the stands." - REUTERS

Bayern slip to third after loss

