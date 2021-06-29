Past has no bearing on game: Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions' previous defeats by Germany at major tournaments have no bearing on tonight's Euro 2020 last-16 game and his players will go into the match focused on their own performance.

England have not beaten Germany in the knockout match of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final, losing at the 1990 World Cup, 1996 Euros and 2010 World Cup, the first two defeats coming after shoot-outs in the semi-finals.

Southgate, who missed the crucial spot-kick in their Euro 1996 loss, said history meant little to his young squad.

"The history is an irrelevance for them," Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, told ITV Sport.

"This team has put down lots of historical performances in the last couple of years, made their own history... this is how they should view this game."

Southgate will be making a decision on Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, as the Chelsea duo's self-isolation ends on the morning of the game.