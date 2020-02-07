Patched-up Spurs lucky to beat Southampton: Jose Mourinho

Son Heung Min making it 3-2 for Spurs from the spot during their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho admitted that his patched-up side were lucky to reach the FA Cup fifth round, after a 3-2 win over Southampton yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Having led through a Jack Stephens own goal, Spurs found themselves behind after strikes by Shane Long and Danny Ings.

But they snatched the win and booked a meeting with Norwich City next month through a Lucas Moura effort and a Son Heung Min penalty.

"I have to be honest and say I think the best team lost on the pitch, but my team were the ones with more heart and went to their limit," Mourinho said.

"We suffered but we deserved to win because we were in our limits. Southampton were fresher than us but we played with our souls and heart and gave absolutely everything."

Already missing long-term injury victims Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane, plus new signing Steven Bergwijn who was ineligible, the Portuguese had to field France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele who is not fully match-fit.

Dele Alli was only fit enough for a place on the bench -after a late tackle on Sunday by his England teammate Raheem Sterling in Tottenham's 2-0 English Premier League win over Manchester City left him nursing a sore ankle. He did come on after an hour.

Mourinho will also have to get Jan Vertonghen back onside after the defender's dejected trudge off the pitch following his substitution.

"I understand his sadness, it is normal. He is always respectful and always professional," Mourinho said.