Patrick Vieira signs 3-year deal as Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace have appointed former Nice boss Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal to replace Roy Hodgson, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

Hodgson left boyhood club Palace at the end of the last campaign after four seasons in charge, guiding them to a 14th-placed finish in his final season.

Vieira, who helped Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, was sacked by French Ligue 1 side Nice in December after a stint that lasted 2½ years.

He also captained Arsenal's "Invincibles" side that went a full EPL season unbeaten in 2003/04, and won the 1998 World Cup and the European Championship in 2000 with France.

Vieira, 45, said in a statement that this is a project that is really appealing to him, "having spoken a lot with the chairman (Steve Parish) and sporting director (Dougie Freedman) about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy".

He added: "The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward."

This is Vieira's first senior managerial assignment in England after having worked at Manchester City's academy as football development executive.

His top priority at Palace will be to oversee a major squad overhaul, with a total of 11 players from last season now out of contract.