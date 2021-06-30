Patrick Vieira slams France’s attitude after shock Euros exit

France's Olivier Giroud can't bear to look during the penalty shoot-out as Les Bleus crash out.

Former France captain Patrick Vieira has accused Les Bleus of having a poor attitude and no spirit, after Euro 2020's heavy favourites crashed out in the last 16 on penalties to Switzerland yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The unfancied Swiss looked the better side in the first half, having taken a 1-0 lead through Haris Seferovic. Early in the second period, they had the chance to make it 2-0 but Ricardo Rodriguez missed a penalty.

The game seemed to turn in France's favour at that moment, with Kingsley Coman's arrival and the switch from a 3-4-1-2 to their more natural 4-2-3-1.

Karim Benzema scored twice in three minutes before Paul Pogba fired in a long-range stunner in the 75th minute.

But the Swiss mounted an unlikely comeback with Seferovic's second and Mario Gavranovic's last-minute equaliser to make it 3-3.

With no goals in extra-time, France star Kylian Mbappe was the only player to miss in the penalty shoot-out as the Swiss prevailed 5-4 to book a quarter-final date with Spain.

Vieira, who won the World Cup and European Championship with France, said on ITV: "I'm really disappointed with the attitude we had on the pitch.

"I think it was a poor French national team, there wasn't any kind of togetherness, there wasn't any kind of spirit.

"We didn't play as a team, so we didn't deserve to go to the next round. I think at times we played well, because of the individual quality of the players making a difference, but collectively we were far behind the Swiss."

His former France teammate Bixente Lizarazu, meanwhile, told TF1: "We didn't dominate this game. We totally missed the first half. It was better in the second with Benzema, Mbappe and (Antoine) Griezmann...

"We were not on top physically in this game even though we were a bit fresher in extra-time."

However, Vieira's former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger disagreed that France lacked spirit.

He said on beIN Sport: "I don't question the team's spirit. We relied too much on counter-attacking.

"In this tournament, a higher than usual number of goals are being scored in play construction. We showed very little of that all tournament. Switzerland were effective with that...

"We should underline that Switzerland were heavily criticised in their country for a poor mentality. They responded."

France coach Didier Deschamps, who led them to World Cup glory in 2018, echoed that, saying: "There is a unity and solidarity in this squad. I am responsible, when things go badly, I am with them, they are with me...

"We scored our second goal in the second half which changed everything and, if you want, 10 minutes before the end, we could have managed our two-goal advantage better."

Ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton, meanwhile, suggested the Swiss could cause another upset, telling the BBC: "The way Switzerland played, they were a real team and they've been great this tournament... You wouldn't put it past them to knock Spain out."