Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will not dwell on his penalty miss in the Europa League final defeat by Villarreal, international teammate Pau Torres said, urging his compatriot to help lead Spain to glory at Euro 2020.

De Gea was the only player to miss his spot-kick in last week's marathon shoot-out which ended 11-10 to Villarreal following a 1-1 draw after extra time, while Torres, 24, kept his nerve to score as Villarreal won their first ever major trophy.

"He has a strong mind, I spoke with him after the game and this won't affect him," said Torres of dea Gea in a news conference yesterday from Spain's Las Rozas training base, where they are preparing for the European Championship.

"It will stay in the past, I tried to encourage him as best as I could and told him not to worry about it because this summer, he is going to lift a different trophy."

De Gea is part of Spain's 24-man squad for the Euros, but has not played for his country since a 1-0 defeat by Ukraine in the Nations League and is set to fight for the No. 1 spot with Unai Simon and Robert Sanchez.