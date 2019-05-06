Paul Merson, Mark Lawrenson believe Leicester can thwart Man City

Jamie Vardy, who has a knack for scoring against the top EPL teams, has bagged nine goals in his last eight games.

The finishing line is in sight for defending champions Manchester City, with Leicester City and Brighton representing the last obstacles to their title defence.

On paper, the Foxes would pose the bigger challenge to Pep Guardiola's men and Liverpool fans would be hoping that the likes of Jamie Vardy can help swing the title race back in the Reds' favour when the two teams meet tomorrow morning (Singapore time) .

Two former footballers believe that's a possibility.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson told Sky Sports: "(Leicester) wiped the floor with Arsenal last week (in their 3-0 win). Never say never here, I've seen this Leicester team play and they're a decent team.

"Manchester City will have a go, and they've got the ammunition to hurt them on the break with Vardy's pace.

"I'm not saying they're going to win, but if you were Liverpool and you had to pick someone for Man City to play outside the top boys, you'd pick them."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson told the BBC: "Any other time of the season, I am sure Manchester City's players would be 100 per cent confident of winning this game but because the title is so close, and because Leicester have a decent record against them, they might have a few doubts.

"Leicester have certainly got the players to hurt Manchester City, and they did that when they beat them in December.

"Manchester City will be ready for them after their week off and they will know they are three wins away from a domestic treble.

"I've been at Man City's past three games and they've been able to step things up in the second half. I am sure they will do that again if they have to."

In December, Leicester beat the Citizens 2-1 and also took them to penalties in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Guardiola, who expects another tough game against the Foxes, lauded the impact that Brendan Rodgers has had since his appointment as their manager in February.

Under him, Leicester have been revitalised, winning five of their last eight games. In a pre-match press conference last Friday, Guardiola said: "Brendan shows his incredible quality as a manager, in just two months, they are playing the way he wants to play.

"Everyone knows their position, the movements are well coordinated. They have incredible quality up front, and (Harvey) Barnes, (Demarai) Gray, (James) Maddison, (Marc) Albrighton are so fast.

"The players know it will be an incredible task for us, but it's already a final for us."

The last encounter between the two managers was in the group stages of the 2016/17 Champions League when Rodgers' Celtic were grouped with City. Both games ended in draws.

The Spaniard is also wary of Vardy, who has scored nine goals in his last eight games and has a knack for scoring against the league's top teams. He boasts an unrivalled record of 31 goals against top-six opponents since his debut in 2014/15.

His track record prompted a tweet from a fan, jokingly asking Vardy's wife, Rebekah to "injure" Vardy ahead of the tie as "no one wants Liverpool to win the Premier League".

But she revealed her support for the Reds, replying: "I do #comeonliverpool".