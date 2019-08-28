Paul Merson: Tottenham Hotspur are already out of EPL title race

Tottenham Hotspur vice-captain Harry Kane believes Manchester City and Liverpool will keep up their impressive form from last season.

Just three games into the English Premier League season, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Tottenham Hotspur have dropped out of the title race.

Their shock 1-0 home defeat by Newcastle United last Sunday means they have four points and are five adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Ex-England midfielder Merson wrote in his Sky Sports column: "Spurs look in disarray, a worrying sign this early in the season.

"They are out of the title race already, five points behind Liverpool with three games played.

"That may sound harsh, but would you back Spurs to win the league over Liverpool if Liverpool had a five-point head start?

"People go on about there being 35 games left, but I'm fed up with that rhetoric, five points are a lot of points to make up.

"As a general rule, it takes five games to make up five points.

" Liverpool lost once last season and have won every game so far this (season), so where are Spurs going to bridge the gap?

"I rate Tottenham highly as a team - they were Champions League finalists less than three months ago after all - but they have shocked me, they have been my biggest disappointment this season so far, and I'm not just saying that because I used to play for Arsenal."

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp admitted he expected his former team to have started the season better.

He told talkSPORT: "I thought they would get closer to Manchester City and Liverpool this year, especially after spending money in the summer.

NOT A GREAT START

"I don't think they'll finish any worse than third, but they haven't had a great start."

However, Spurs' vice-captain Harry Kane is still hopeful that his team can challenge Liverpool and champions Man City for the league title.

The 26-year-old added that he does not expect either team to step off the gas this season and said Spurs have to match the relentless approach of the top two to keep up.

City clinched the EPL title with 98 points to Liverpool's 97, as part of a domestic treble last season, while the Reds won their sixth European Cup.

Asked by the British media if Tottenham were the best equipped team to compete with the duo this season, Kane said: "Yes hopefully, but it's still going to take a lot of hard work."

"As you're seeing... there's no letting up from them.

"I said before the start of the season that if we could put a run together... maybe winning for two-three months on the spin without dropping points, then that's what it's going to take.

"It's a disappointing start, but there is a long way to go... there are a lot of big games ahead of us...

"It just means we are going to have to pick up points in the big games, the tough games."

Kane does not have to wait long for a big game with Spurs facing north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners won their first two matches before falling 3-1 to Liverpool last Sunday.

Said Merson: "A couple of weeks ago, I'd have looked at Sunday's north London Derby and said Arsenal would be happy with a draw but, after their positive start to the season, I expect them to win comfortably now."