Paul Pogba in Manchester United’s pre-season touring squad

Paul Pogba has been included in Manchester United's squad for their pre-season tour, despite the France star's desire to leave the English Premier League club.

It had been claimed Pogba might refuse to make the trip - which includes an International Champions Cup match against Inter Milan in Singapore on July 20 - amid reports the midfielder is keen to force a move away from Old Trafford.

Real Madrid and Pogba's former club Juventus are both said to be interested in signing him.

Last month, he said "now could be a good time to find a new challenge".

Pogba had missed United's training sessions last week with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permission.

But he was back at United's Carrington base yesterday and a squad announcement on the club's website confirmed he will travel with the rest of Solskjaer's team as they head to Australia.

Pogba has not lived up to expectations since returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in a club-record £89.3 million (S$151.9m) deal in 2016.

He was included in the PFA Team of the Year last season but his inconsistent performances split opinion among supporters, while he reportedly had a major falling-out with former United boss Jose Mourinho.

In an interview with The Times last week, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola said he had made the club aware that his client wanted to leave and offered no assurances that the 26-year-old would travel for the tour.

"Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are," Raiola said.

NEW SIGNINGS

Romelu Lukaku, another United player linked with a summer departure to Inter Milan, is included among the 28-man party, as are new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Solskjaer's side will take on Perth Glory and Leeds United in Australia before continuing their pre-season in Singapore and China.

Alexis Sanchez, who limped out of Chile's 2-1 Copa America third-place play-off defeat by Argentina yesterday morning (Singapore time), is missing, but would not have been included at this stage due to his international exertions.

Fred and Matteo Darmian are not in the squad as the Brazilian midfielder is getting married, while the Italian has family commitments. - AFP

MAN UNITED'S PRE-SEASON OPPONENTS AND VENUES

July 13: Perth Glory (Perth)

July 17: Leeds United (Perth)

July 20: Inter Milan (Singapore)

July 25: Tottenham Hotspur (Shanghai)

July 31: Kristiansund (Oslo)

Aug 4: AC Milan (Cardiff)