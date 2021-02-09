Paul Pogba out for a few weeks due to thigh injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a thigh injury he sustained during last Saturday's 3-3 draw with Everton, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday.

The 27-year-old France international limped off in the first half at Old Trafford and was replaced by Fred.

He will miss tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) FA Cup fifth-round clash against West Ham United as well as English Premier League games against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United and Europa League ties against Real Sociedad.