Paul Pogba ‘ready’ for Real Madrid move: Christian Karembeu

World Cup winner Paul Pogba (right) is presented with the Legion d'Honneur medal by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month.

While there remain doubts in some quarters of Manchester about whether Paul Pogba is deserving of donning a Red Devils jersey, former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu says his compatriot is "ready" to play for Los Blancos.

Karembeu knows all about what it takes to play for the record 13-time European champions, having spent three seasons at the Bernabeu.

During his time there, he won the Champions League twice, while also lifting the World Cup and European Championship with France in a storied career.

When asked if wantaway United midfielder Pogba will end up in Madrid, he told Spanish newspaper El Mundo: "Hopefully.

"He is a great player, and Zizou knows him from Juventus.

"He is ready for Real, although he will have to prove it.

"That shirt weighs a lot."

Last week, Pogba offered the clearest indication yet that he wants to leave Old Trafford, saying he would like a "new challenge".

Real coach Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer and has told the club that he wants Pogba in Madrid, rather than president Florentino Perez's preferred choice - Christian Eriksen.

However, Perez's predecessor Ramon Calderon has expressed concerns about the Frenchman's behaviour.

He told talkSPORT: "Everyone is excited about seeing new faces here.

"He (Pogba) is big news here in Spain, that possibility is big news...

"He is a top player, no doubt. (But) I don't know if his behaviour recently has been right.

"Everyone would like to have a player of the skill and talent that Pogba has.

"I know that Zidane likes him so, in that case, I suppose Real Madrid will push hard to get him."

Meanwhile, Pogba's United teammates want to see him pushed out of the club, according to The Sun.

The tabloid reported yesterday that while United players agree that he is one of football's great talents, they feel it would be best for Pogba to leave to avoid protracted distractions caused by his unhappiness at the club.

However, it added that United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward sees losing the Frenchman as detrimental to the club's brand.

Former United and Southampton defender Danny Higginbotham also feels that the club should keep Pogba.

BUILD TEAM AROUND POGBA

He told Sky Sports: " I know a lot of people have given him a lot of negativity during the season and after what he came out and said last weekend, but if you can get him to stay at Manchester United and be happy, he would be the type of player I would build the team around.

"But you have to have the players around him to allow him to go and express himself."

It is a sentiment shared by former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore, who feels that rather than letting the 26-year-old leave, United should sign players to get the best out of Pogba.

He wrote in his Daily Mirror column: "United have also let Pogba down by failing to sign the player or players who'd bring out the best in him...

"Imagine if Pogba had played with Roy Keane or Patrick Vieira alongside him - he'd be elevated to super world-class...

"So, if he does end up staying, United ought to be trying to sign two players to set him free.

"It would be hard to get (N'Golo) Kante out of Chelsea or Declan Rice out of West Ham, but that doesn't mean United shouldn't try for both."