Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United, say media reports

Manchester United expect Paul Pogba to remain at the club next season, unless they receive an astronomical offer for the France international, British media have reported.

The 26-year midfielder, who registered his best English Premier League campaign last season when he racked up 13 goals and nine assists, has two years to run on his current contract, with the club holding an option to extend by a further year, Sky Sports reported.

In what is seen as a pre-meditated move to force United's hand, Pogba on Sunday publicly confirmed his desire to leave the club, saying "it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else".

The news has not gone down well with the United board, who are said to be "distinctly unimpressed" and "extremely perplexed" by Pogba's actions, the Daily Mail reported.

LINKS TO REAL, JUVE

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly keen on bringing him back to Turin. Pogba moved to United from Juve in 2016 for £89.3 million (S$154m).

Real Madrid have also been strongly linked with a move for him, but United have made their stance very clear on the matter, with reports claiming United's chief executive Ed Woodward has told the player he expects him to report back for pre-season training next month.

A Mail source said: "It is safe to say that they are distinctly unimpressed with it, but as far as they're concerned, Pogba will be at the club next season."

Meanwhile, pundits such as former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders are also unimpressed by Pogba's statement.

He said on talkSPORT: "The statement damages United. You don't see any of the Liverpool or (Manchester) City players saying anything. If I were Solskjaer, I'd say 'That's £500,000 out of your bank account'!"