Paul Robinson: Sell Christian Eriksen if he keeps stalling on new deal

Christian Eriksen could leave Tottenham Hotspur before the European transfer window closes on Sept 2. PHOTO: REUTERS

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists his former club must sell star midfielder Christian Eriksen if he continues rejecting the club's contract offers.

The Danish playmaker, 27, has intimated that he wants to leave the club, saying he "would like to try something new".

So far, that has not materialised, but the transfer window for major European leagues closes only on Sept 2.

Eriksen's contract expires at the end of the season, after which he can leave on a free transfer.

Robinson is adamant Spurs should sell him before that scenario materialises.

The ex-England custodian told Sky Sports: "I'd be surprised if they do keep hold of him due to the fact that he still hasn't signed his contract that he has been offered.

"He's made noises that he is ready for a new challenge.

"He's been at the club for six years now and the fact that he hasn't signed a new contract going into his final year - I think it does have an effect on the team.

"I think it does have an effect on the players around him and I think genuinely if he did want to stay and his heart was there, he would have signed it by now.

"The chairman has obviously put a price tag on his head (and) they have to get value for money. If he's not going to sign a contract, then they have to cash in."

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has complained about the English Premier League's decision to close its transfer window early this season, with Eriksen's future at the forefront of his thinking.

Said Robinson: "The problem you have got is that the player clearly wants a new challenge, and if the window closes and he's still at your club, you have then got to motivate that player until his new challenge arrives either at the end of the season, or in January, or whenever that may be."

Pochettino left Eriksen on the bench for Spurs' EPL opener against Aston Villa, but the Dane helped spark a come-from-behind 3-1 win after his introduction.

The 27-year-old started the next match against Manchester City, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite City dominating the game, racking up 27 shots more than the London side, Spurs midfielder Harry Winks said the EPL's big guns should be wary of his side.

He told the Evening Standard: "I think they (City and Liverpool) should worry about us.

"We've shown in the last few years we can compete with the best teams in the Premier League and Europe...

"The manager doesn't allow fear in us. We don't go into any game beaten mentally.

"We go into every game knowing we can win and we can outperform them."

However, Spurs captain Hugo Lloris took a more modest tact.

He told the Evening Standard: "With humility, Liverpool and City are the real (title) contenders.

"We're going to try our best to challenge for top spot, but it's difficult to find the consistency."