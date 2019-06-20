Paul Scholes fined for breach of betting rules

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been fined £8,000 (S$13,800) by England's Football Association after accepting a charge of breaching betting rules.

Scholes was charged by the FA in April for placing 140 bets on matches between August 2015 and January this year. The period covers when Scholes was a part-owner of non-league side Salford City, but before his 31-day stint as Oldham Athletic manager.

The ex-England international issued a statement in which he apologised for making a "genuine mistake".