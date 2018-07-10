Paulinho rejoins Guangzhou Evergrande

Brazil midfielder Paulinho is leaving Barcelona after one season to rejoin Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, the Spanish champions said on Sunday.

"FC Barcelona and Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Paulinho Bezerra for one season, with a mandatory purchase option for the Chinese club," Barca said on their website.

Paulinho made 49 appearances for the Catalan side after signing for 40 million euros (S$63.7 million) last August, helping them win the La Liga and Copa del Rey double.