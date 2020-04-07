Paulo Dybala outplays Gareth Bale in video game fund-raiser
Paulo Dybala left Gareth Bale out of his Real Madrid starting line-up, but had no trouble beating the Welshman's Manchester City side in a Fifa 20 video game as part of a Combat Corona fundraiser for Unicef.
Juventus striker Dybala recently recovered from the coronavirus, but was in good spirits and proved too good for the Real winger at the console on Sunday.
"It's just about people staying home and finding things to do... everybody is going to find it difficult at different points (to self-isolate) but if we can stay in and keep everyone safe, it'll save lives," said Bale, co-owner of Ellevens Esports. - REUTERS
