Pavard to join Bayern in July

Benjamin Pavard. PHOTO: AFP
Jan 10, 2019 06:00 am

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign French defender Benjamin Pavard, who will join the German champions on a five-year deal for a reported 35 million euros (S$54.4m) from next season, the Bavarian club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said yesterday.

The 22-year-old currently plays for Bundesliga rivals VfB Stuttgart and was involved in France's 2018 World Cup final victory over Croatia in Russia, a tournament where he also scored a stunning goal in the last-16 win over Argentina.

"I can announce that we managed to get the services of Benjamin Pavard from July 1, 2019," Salihamidzic told reporters during a Bayern training camp in Qatar, without giving any financial details of the transfer.

"He signed a five-year contract. He can be deployed in various positions.

"He can play on the right. He is a young player, a world champion and we are happy to have signed him." - REUTERS

