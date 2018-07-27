Pavard's strike voted best goal of World Cup 2018
Benjamin Pavard's swerving strike from the edge of the area in France's 4-3 win over Argentina in the last 16 has been voted the best goal of the World Cup Finals.
Pavard's strike beat 17 other goals, including a stunning long-range effort from Argentina's Angel di Maria in the same match, to win the award after a vote by fans, Fifa said.
Juan Fernando Quintero's free-kick for Colombia against Japan, a side-footed shot which went under the defensive wall and in off the hands of the goalkeeper, was second in the voting. - REUTERS
