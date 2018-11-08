Pavkov: Double against Liverpool will give me sleepless nights

Red Star Belgrade's two-goal hero Milan Pavkov said he might not sleep for "two or three nights" after his heroics helped his side claim the scalp of Liverpool.

The 2-0 success was the Serbian side's first win in the Champions League group stages in their maiden campaign in the present format of Europe's elite club competition and their most memorable night since they won the 1991 European Cup.

Red Star's third-choice forward Pavkov, a surprise starter up front, gave the home side a 22nd-minute lead when he headed home from the edge of the six-yard box after a Marko Marin corner from the right.

It was no more than Red Star deserved after the opening 20 minutes, with centre-back Vujadin Savic firing over early on before El Fardou Ben Nabouhane forced Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker to palm his low drive from 25 metres around the post.

Alisson could do nothing, however, as Marin swung in the corner and Pavkov rose above his markers to spark wild celebrations among the fervent 55,000 home crowd.

The atmosphere reached fever pitch seven minutes later as Pavkov doubled the home side's advantage, rifling a screaming shot from 25 metres into the right corner of the net with Alisson well beaten.

Said the 24-year-old Pavkov: "I said earlier that I'd like to score against Liverpool and it came true.

"I even scored twice.

"Sleep? I won't. I can't sleep after some league games, let alone this one.

"Maybe not (for) the next two or three nights.

"But I will have to sleep in the morning because we have an important game this weekend."

His teammate Milos Degenek, meanwhile, believes that the Reds were guilty of underestimating his side.

"We played well and managed to shut them out," said the Australian defender.

" Pavkov scored two beautiful goals, but all the boys played really well.

"Now if only we could play like this every week.

"I think Liverpool underestimated us and consequently paid for that mistake.

"I spoke with (Liverpool midfielder James) Milner in the tunnel and he told me he'd never experienced anything like the noise coming from above the tunnel.

"I believe we can repeat this against Napoli."

Red Star's win doesn't move them off the bottom of Group C but it puts them in contention for an unlikely last-16 spot.

They are just two points behind group leaders Liverpool, who are tied on six points with Napoli. Paris Saint-Germain are third on five points.