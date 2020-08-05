Pedro Rodriguez bids Chelsea farewell after surgery

Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez has undergone surgery on his shoulder ahead of an expected transfer to Italian side AS Roma, meaning he will not play for the English Premier League club again.

The 33-year-old Spain international confirmed on social media that his operation had been successful.

He landed awkwardly on his right shoulder when appearing as a substitute in Chelsea's 2-1 FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal last Saturday.

Pedro will miss Chelsea's Champions League last-16 second-leg clash at Bayern Munich on Sunday morning (Singapore time) before he leaves Stamford Bridge.

"The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you for all your support," Pedro posted on Instagram.

Chelsea tweeted: "We're all wishing you a speedy recovery, @-Pedro17-!" in response to his update.