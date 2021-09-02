Football

Pele denies report, says he’s healthy

Sep 02, 2021 06:00 am

Brazilian football legend Pele said on Tuesday that he was undergoing routine exams in hospital and that he was in good health, denying a report of a more serious health issue.

"Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic," Pele, 80, wrote on social media.

A representative for Pele said he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, had received treatment in a hospital in Paris back in April, after suffering from a severe urinary infection. - REUTERS

