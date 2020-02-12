Pele is depressed and reclusive, says his son Edinho

Football legend Pele is experiencing depression and barely leaves home because health problems have left him unable to walk normally, his son said in an interview published Monday.

"He's pretty fragile in terms of his mobility... and that makes him suffer a kind of depression," Edinho said of his 79-year-old father, who has had a series of health problems in recent years.

"Just imagine, he's the 'King', he was always such an imposing figure, and now he can't walk normally. He gets very shy, very embarrassed about that," his son said in an interview on the sports news site Globoesporte.com.