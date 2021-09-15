Pele ready to leave ICU after surgery
Brazilian football legend Pele is ready to leave the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumour, one of his daughters said on Monday.
"He is doing well post-surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood ," wrote Kely Nascimento, adding that her dad, 80, will move to a regular ward soon.
The only player to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time. - REUTERS
