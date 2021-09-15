Football

Pele ready to leave ICU after surgery

Sep 15, 2021 06:00 am

Brazilian football legend Pele is ready to leave the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumour, one of his daughters said on Monday.

"He is doing well post-surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood ," wrote Kely Nascimento, adding that her dad, 80, will move to a regular ward soon.

The only player to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time. - REUTERS

Football

Pep: City not failures in Europe last term

Related Stories

Benitez praises Gray, Townsend after comeback win

Salah deserves more credit: Neil Humphreys

Liverpool have no room for error in tough Group B: Klopp

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football