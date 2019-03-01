Pellegrini: City penalty was soft

Manchester City needed the award of a soft penalty, converted by Sergio Aguero, to beat West Ham United and stay a point behind English Premier League leaders Liverpool with a 1-0 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Pep Guardiola's side dominated the game with 76 per cent possession but West Ham defended intelligently and almost did enough to produce a surprise result.

That would, however, have been harsh on the champions, who played 120 minutes before clinching the League Cup on penalties last Sunday and spent most of this game on the ball.

"We played so well, you see the scoreline and think it was a a tough game but...we did everything and they created one shot on the target. I am delighted with the way we performed," said Guardiola.

In the 59th minute, Felipe Anderson was ruled to have brought down Bernardo Silva from behind and Aguero coolly slotted home from the spot.