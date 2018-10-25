Pep: Best first half of my tenure

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his team's performance in the first half of their 3-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the best football they have played during his reign.

City, who false-started in Europe with a defeat at home to Lyon, strolled to a convincing victory at the Metalist Stadium with first-half goals from David Silva and Aymeric Laporte.

Substitute Bernardo Silva added a third in the second half.

"Our first half was the best first-half performance we have played in the last three seasons," said Guardiola, who joined City at the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

"We created a lot of chances and didn't concede any until the last few minutes.

"We were under a lot of pressure after the defeat by Lyon, but now we are in a good position. We can control our destiny now."

The victory meant the English Premier League champions moved top of Group F with six points, a point ahead of Lyon.

There was more good news for Guardiola as he was able to hand Kevin de Bruyne his first start of the season. The midfielder returned as a substitute against Burnley last Saturday following a two-month layoff.

Manchester City captain Silva believed City could have scored more, telling BT Sport: "We could have scored a lot of goals. We scored three.

"We are happy. lt's difficult and this is a tough place to come. We have a lot of chances.

"We are playing better every game. We need to improve a little bit more."

City are the first English side to beat Shakhtar in Ukraine, who were previously unbeaten in their last seven home matches against English opposition.