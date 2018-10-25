Pep: Best first half of my tenure
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his team's performance in the first half of their 3-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the best football they have played during his reign.
City, who false-started in Europe with a defeat at home to Lyon, strolled to a convincing victory at the Metalist Stadium with first-half goals from David Silva and Aymeric Laporte.
Substitute Bernardo Silva added a third in the second half.
"Our first half was the best first-half performance we have played in the last three seasons," said Guardiola, who joined City at the start of the 2016/17 campaign.
"We created a lot of chances and didn't concede any until the last few minutes.
"We were under a lot of pressure after the defeat by Lyon, but now we are in a good position. We can control our destiny now."
The victory meant the English Premier League champions moved top of Group F with six points, a point ahead of Lyon.
There was more good news for Guardiola as he was able to hand Kevin de Bruyne his first start of the season. The midfielder returned as a substitute against Burnley last Saturday following a two-month layoff.
Manchester City captain Silva believed City could have scored more, telling BT Sport: "We could have scored a lot of goals. We scored three.
"We are happy. lt's difficult and this is a tough place to come. We have a lot of chances.
"We are playing better every game. We need to improve a little bit more."
City are the first English side to beat Shakhtar in Ukraine, who were previously unbeaten in their last seven home matches against English opposition.
Guardiola's men also claimed successive Champions League victories for the first time since winning their first five group-stage games last season. - REUTERS, AFP
