Pep in the dark over Mahrez injury

Pep Guardiola wrapped up Manchester City's US tour with a 3-2 victory over former club Bayern Munich in Miami, but his outing was soured with an injury to Riyad Mahrez.

Two goals from substitute Bernardo Silva helped City come from 2-0 down to end a run of two defeats in this International Champions Cup campaign with Lukas Nmecha scoring in between.

Mahrez, however, was forced off after just 27 minutes and Guardiola said he did not know about the condition of City's new £60-million (S$107m) signing from Leicester City, who was later seen on crutches.

"I don't know . I wasn't in the locker room. It was his ankle. We will see, maybe it is not a problem," said Guardiola.