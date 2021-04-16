Pep eyes more as Man City stay on course for Quadruple

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side "want more" as they marched into the Champions League's last four yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Phil Foden's second-half winner at Signal Iduna Park helped City secure a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final, second leg. City, who won 4-2 on aggregate, set up a semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain.

Next up for City is an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Sunday morning.

"It's time to celebrate and drink a lot of wine, then prepare to face Chelsea," said Guardiola, whose side are just 11 points away from clinching the English Premier League title.