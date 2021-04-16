Pep eyes more as Man City stay on course for Quadruple
Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side "want more" as they marched into the Champions League's last four yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Phil Foden's second-half winner at Signal Iduna Park helped City secure a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final, second leg. City, who won 4-2 on aggregate, set up a semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain.
Next up for City is an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Sunday morning.
"It's time to celebrate and drink a lot of wine, then prepare to face Chelsea," said Guardiola, whose side are just 11 points away from clinching the English Premier League title.
They will also meet Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final on April 25. - AFP
Novak Djokovic beaten by Dan Evans in Monte Carlo Masters
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters yesterday, following a 6-4, 7-5 defeat by Britain's Dan Evans in the last 16.
Djokovic was broken five times by the 33rd-ranked Evans and suffered his first loss of the year, having won his ninth Australian Open in February.
Rafael Nadal took just 55 minutes to seal a 6-1, 6-1 win over Grigor Dimitrov, who was having a severe toothache. - AFP
