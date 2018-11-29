Pep given reminder of uphill task in Europe

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are sweeping all before them again in the English Premier League but the Spanish manager acknowledged yesterday morning (Singapore time) that they perhaps still have some way to go if they are to win their first Champions League crown.

City had to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 at Lyon and often found themselves on the back foot against the only side to have beaten them this season, with the French club shocking the Citizens 2-1 at home in September.

Goals from Maxwel Cornet were cancelled out by Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero to leave City top of Group F.

The English champions have secured their progression to the last 16 for the seventh straight season but Guardiola conceded his team were finding it much tougher in Europe than back home.

"(Lyon) are one of toughest teams we ever faced... Always in my career when I play French teams, they are so physical, that's why they are world champions," Reuters quoted him as saying.

"Today the Champions League showed me again that it's a different competition.

"The players are better. Here when you press they don't lose the ball. The demand is so high.

"When people say it's easy in the Champions League, you cannot imagine how confused they are about that."

Right-back Kyle Walker concurred, telling BT Sport: "There are still things we have to work on, it is completely different to Premier League. Still things we need to switch on to."

City won the EPL with a record 100 points last season, scoring more than 100 goals, but were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Liverpool.

Following Hoffenheim's 3-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday, City will have to avoid defeat against the German side next month to secure top spot in Group F and a more favourable draw for next year's knockout stage.

But Guardiola was relieved more than anything that domestic duties can take precedence again.

He said: "Tonight we showed personality, we got the point that we needed.

"Qualifying for the last 16 means we can now play the Premier League and the cups and prepare ourselves for (the knockout stage in) February."

City's French defender Laporte believes their struggles with Lyon is a keen reminder of what is required when the Champions League reaches it knockout stage.

He told Sky Sports: "What we learn from this is there are a lot of strong teams and if you want to fight for this European trophy, you need to fight very hard."