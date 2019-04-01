Pep Guardiola awaits Sergio Aguero injury diagnosis
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping for good news on Sergio Aguero after he was taken off on 57 minutes during their 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Aguero scored the Citizens' second goal on 27 minutes after Bernardo Silva had given the English Premier League champions a fifth-minute advantage.
Aguero, who is the league's top scorer on 19 goals, was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.
Said Guardiola: "Tomorrow he will have a real assessment.
"He said he felt something.
"As a precaution, he decided not to continue. Hopefully, it will not be a big issue."
