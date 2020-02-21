Pep Guardiola commits to Manchester City, slams Barcelona president

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "100 per cent" certain he will stay at the club, despite the two-year ban from European football handed out by Uefa for serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

There has been speculation over the Spaniard's future, given his side could be barred from competing in the next two Champions League campaigns. But Guardiola, whose contract runs until June 2021, was quick to dismiss such talk.

"Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave?" Guardiola told Sky Sports after his team's 2-0 English Premier League win over West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"If they don't sack me, I will stay here 100 per cent, more than ever (before)."

City are appealing against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland and the club's hierarchy have insisted they have done no wrong and will prevail.

Guardiola took aim at the president of his former club Barcelona over comments made regarding Uefa's ruling.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Barcelona chief Josep Maria Bartomeu commented: "I would like to thank Uefa regarding FFP, they've been doing fantastic work in the last couple of years.

"We have regular investigations and we have supported Uefa in everything they do."

Asked about the comments, Guardiola, who won titles with Barca as a player and coach, said: "We're going to appeal and maybe it happens, but don't talk too loud, Barcelona.