Pep Guardiola: ‘Exceptional’ Liverpool will get guard of honour

Pep Guardiola yesterday (June 28) confirmed that his Manchester City side will give new English Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when they meet on Friday morning (Singapore time).

Liverpool’s first English league title in 30 years was secured last week as second-placed City lost 2-1 at Chelsea.

The top two meet at the Etihad Stadium this week and Guardiola, whose team had won the two previous EPL titles, says Liverpool deserve to be given the traditional guard of honour.

“Of course, we are going to do it,” said Guardiola.

“We are going to do the guard of honour, of course.

“Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way.

“They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it.”

The Spaniard refuted any suggestion that his team have not been as hungry or motivated this season, despite Liverpool winning their 19th league title with a record seven games to spare.

“A team that wins eight titles (trophies) in the last three years has passion, in every single game, in every competition, everywhere. No one in this country can say that,” added Guardiola, who led City to a third straight League Cup triumph before the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

“It is so difficult to do what we have done in the most difficult league in the world but you cannot win all the time.

“There was one team that was exceptional and, when one team is exceptional, I say learn from them and congratulate them. It is simple.

“This team’s passion and desire, it is going and going and going again.”

The 49-year-old added that he was already looking forward to helping City come back stronger next season.

“I think we know the reason why we suffered this season and we are going to try to solve it for next season,” he said . – AFP, REUTERS