Pep Guardiola extends contract with Manchester City till 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2022/23 season, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

"Pep's contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years," City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said in a statement.

"It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club."

This is the longest managerial spell at a club for Guardiola, who guided City to two EPL titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup since his arrival in 2016.

"Ever since I arrived at Manchester City, I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself," the Spaniard, 49, said in a club statement. "Since then, we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success."

City, 10th in the table, visit second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS

