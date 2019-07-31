Pep Guardiola has become more ‘magical’: Thiago Alcantara

Pep Guardiola might not have won the Champions League since 2011, but former charge Thiago Alcantara believes the Manchester City manager has become more "magical" over time.

The Spanish midfielder was signed by his compatriot for Bayern Munich in 2013, with Guardiola saying then: "I spoke to the club and told them about my concept and told them why I want Thiago.

"He is the only player that I want. It will be him or no one."

Thiago believes that the City boss has become an even better manager since their time together in Germany.

The 28-year-old told Goal.com: "I always make the comparison that the coach works like the players.

"When you put a player in a great team, he gets better and he makes all (his) teammates better as well.

"With the years, he got better as a coach, not just because of experience but he also got better players and he could do better things with them on the pitch.

"He got more magical, more experienced, more tactical, more everything."

Meanwhile, Chelsea have banned a supporter for life for hurling racial abuse at Raheem Sterling during last season's English Premier League home match against Manchester City, the club said yesterday.