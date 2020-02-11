Pep Guardiola hints at summer upheaval at Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his side could be set for an overhaul in the summer, after falling 22 points behind Liverpool at the top of the English Premier League.

Guardiola will definitely lose David Silva, who has already announced he will leave the club after a decade at the end of the season.

However, the Catalan boss does not believe he needs the same degree of change as after a difficult first season in Manchester, when the arrival of six new players inspired a romp to the title with a record 100 points.

Said Guardiola: "This group of players has done something unique - they have won six of the last seven domestic trophies in England.

"I admire them and I suffer with them when they don't get what they deserve.

"Of course, we have to do something because David Silva is leaving and in some other positions. We are going to do it, but I don't know how many or how much because the market is always difficult.

"There are still two or three months to go and things can change a lot in that time."

City could still turn a hitherto disappointing campaign into a glorious one as they face Aston Villa in the League Cup final in three weeks' time, having also progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup. They are also preparing for a blockbuster Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid.

One of those who could be sacrificed by City to make room for summer signings is John Stones.

The England international has been scarcely used by Guardiola this season, despite a lack of cover at centre-back following the departure of Vincent Kompany and injury to Aymeric Laporte.