Pep Guardiola ‘more than satisfied’ with City's start to the season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted that he is "more than satisfied" with his side's start to the English Premier League season after a 1-1 away draw at Leeds United (yesterday morning) Singapore time.

The Citizens are in the unfamiliar position of 13th with four points from three matches.

Champions Liverpool could move eight points clear of City should they beat Aston Villa this morning, although they would have played a game more.

Said Guardiola: "We have one less game.

"I know we have to win games to be on top but I am not going to start after three games to think if we are going to win the league. It is what it is.

"I know the situation, where we are, how we finished last season, the players we have. I am more than satisfied with what we have done so far."

City largely bossed the first half at Elland Road with Raheem Sterling opening the scoring after 17 minutes, but Leeds came back strongly in the second half, equalising on 59 minutes via Rodrigo Moreno.

Guardiola has huge respect for his Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa, calling the Argentinian in the lead up to the match the manager he "probably admires most in world football".

On their post-match chat, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "He said to me, 'What is your opinion of the game?' And I said, 'After one second I am not able to analyse the game!

"Maybe he's cleverer than me! I'm not. I need time to process how was the game."