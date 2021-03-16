Football

Pep Guardiola quashes Zinchenko’s talk of Quadruple

Pep Guardiola quashes Zinchenko’s talk of Quadruple
Pep Guardiola. PHOTO: EPA
Mar 16, 2021 06:00 am

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola moved quickly to quash talk of a historic Quadruple yesterday - after one of his players said they were capable of a clean sweep of trophies.

City face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Budapest tomorrow morning (Singapore time), well placed to progress after winning the first leg 2-0.

They also look certain to win a third English Premier League title in four seasons, face Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday morning and play Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final next month.

City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko said during yesterday's pre-match conference that "everything is possible" with their "unbelievable squad".

This was immediately refuted by Guardiola, who said: "I am older than Mr Zinchenko. I have more experience and I am not agreeing with him.

"Zinchenko only has to be worried about a good game tomorrow and going through... Four titles has never happened before and I don't think it will happen this season with the situation.

Scott McTominay rues Red Devils’ missed chance
Football

McTominay rues Red Devils' missed chance

Related Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 770th goal, hails ex-record holder Pele

Angel di Maria and Marquinhos’ homes broken into during game

Mourinho clings to the past rather than the future: Richard Buxton

"Right now (this City team) is worse than the previous ones because the other ones won a lot and this team hasn't won anything." - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football