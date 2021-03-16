Pep Guardiola quashes Zinchenko’s talk of Quadruple
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola moved quickly to quash talk of a historic Quadruple yesterday - after one of his players said they were capable of a clean sweep of trophies.
City face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Budapest tomorrow morning (Singapore time), well placed to progress after winning the first leg 2-0.
They also look certain to win a third English Premier League title in four seasons, face Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday morning and play Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final next month.
City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko said during yesterday's pre-match conference that "everything is possible" with their "unbelievable squad".
This was immediately refuted by Guardiola, who said: "I am older than Mr Zinchenko. I have more experience and I am not agreeing with him.
"Zinchenko only has to be worried about a good game tomorrow and going through... Four titles has never happened before and I don't think it will happen this season with the situation.
"Right now (this City team) is worse than the previous ones because the other ones won a lot and this team hasn't won anything." - AFP
