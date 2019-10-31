Pep Guardiola turns to Tommy Doyle, 18, for midfield options

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola handed a debut to midfielder Tommy Doyle, 18, as the Citizens reached the League Cup quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Sergio Aguero's double, following Nicolas Otamendi's opener, helped them defeat struggling Southampton 3-1 in a fourth-round tie.

Doyle's grandfather Mike was City's captain when they won the League Cup in 1976 and the club remain on course to win the tournament for a seventh time. His other granddad Glyn Pardoe, is also a club legend, having made his City debut against Birmingham in 1962 at just 15.

Doyle found out he was playing when Guardiola told him at a team meeting just before the game and the youngster contacted granddad Glyn, reported Manchester Evening News.

He said: "I Face-timed him before the game and told him I couldn't wait. He reminded me he was only 15, just getting a little dig in! He does that all the time, we have a nice healthy competition...

"I'm over the moon for what's happened and can't wait for more minutes."

Guardiola said he played Doyle as he is thin on options in defensive midfield.

"We have just one holding midfielder, (Ilkay) Guendogan, who played a lot of games and is going to play the next few games because Fernandinho can play that position but is playing as a central defender," said Guardiola.

"I didn't want to take a risk with the players who are tired. That's why Tommy played... I didn't have any doubts he would play good."

The only frustration for City was a late injury to reserve left-back Angelino. The Saints will return to the Etihad to play City in the EPL on Saturday.

SELECTED RESULTS