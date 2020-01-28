Pep Guardiola: We need more fan support against Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes more fans show up at the Etihad Stadium for Thursday morning's (Singapore time) League Cup semi-final, second leg against Manchester United, after questioning why there were 15,000 empty seats for his side's 4-0 win over Fulham last Saturday.

Nearly 40,000 were in attendance for the FA Cup fourth-round stroll over the Cottagers, which was effectively over after Fulham defender Tim Ream's sixth-minute dismissal.

Goals by Ilkay Guendogan, Bernardo Silva and a Gabriel Jesus brace sealed City's win.

Said Guardiola: "Hopefully more people can come than today, hopefully (they) can support us more. I don't know the reason why, but it was not full."