Pep Guardiola: We need more fan support against Manchester United
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes more fans show up at the Etihad Stadium for Thursday morning's (Singapore time) League Cup semi-final, second leg against Manchester United, after questioning why there were 15,000 empty seats for his side's 4-0 win over Fulham last Saturday.
Nearly 40,000 were in attendance for the FA Cup fourth-round stroll over the Cottagers, which was effectively over after Fulham defender Tim Ream's sixth-minute dismissal.
Goals by Ilkay Guendogan, Bernardo Silva and a Gabriel Jesus brace sealed City's win.
Said Guardiola: "Hopefully more people can come than today, hopefully (they) can support us more. I don't know the reason why, but it was not full."
