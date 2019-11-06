Pep Guardiola will regret triggering Sadio Mane, says Danny Murphy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will rue suggesting that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane sometimes goes to ground too easily, according to ex-Reds midfielder Danny Murphy.

Ahead of the top-of-the-table clash between City and Liverpool on Monday morning (Singapore time), Guardiola upped the ante, saying of Mane: "Sometimes he's diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute."

Murphy told talkSPORT: "If I were him, the last thing I'd want to do is wind up the best player in the (English) Premier League at the moment before you play him next week.

"Mane is playing incredibly well and if it does spur him on a little bit more, then why take the risk?"

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has since refuted Guardiola's comments about Mane, but ex-City defender Micah Richards said the German's rebuttal reminded him of Kevin Keegan's infamous rant at Sir Alex Ferguson during the 1995/96 season.

Richards said on the BBC: "Sounded like the Keegan meltdown...

"Yes, I love City, but I'm neutral.

"After explaining for a minute or so that he doesn't want to talk about Man City, he talks about Man City - it's mind games."