Pep Guardiola's mum dies after contracting Covid-19

Pep Guardiola's 82-year-old mother has died after contracting Covid-19, Manchester City announced yesterday.

"The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona, after contracting coronavirus," the English Premier League club said in a statement.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

Guardiola, 49, last month donated one million euros (S$1.5m) to buy medical supplies for the fight against the pandemic in his native Spain.

Spain declared yesterday a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 637 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in nearly two weeks.