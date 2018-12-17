Pep hails Jesus' return to form

Pep Guardiola welcomed Gabriel Jesus' return to form as the Brazilian struck twice in a 3-1 win over Everton as Manchester City leapfrogged Liverpool back to the top of the English Premier League, at least until the Reds clash with Manchester United this morning (Singapore time).

Jesus hadn't scored an EPL goal for four months before opening the scoring on 22 minutes. He later bulleted home a header to double City's lead five minutes after the break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin briefly gave Everton hope on 65 minutes, but Raheem Sterling came off the bench to make the game safe with his first touch four minutes later.

"Strikers need to score goals," said Guardiola of Jesus' Man-of-the-Match performance.

"The difference today was that he scored as he was in better positions."

The 21-year-old Brazil striker said his family helped him regain his confidence during the barren run.

Said Jesus: "My confidence is back because my family is here and it helps me a lot. I needed my family in this moment.

"This year it (the title) will be more difficult because the (other) clubs will play better.

"I think it is very important we have come back to first position."

The EPL's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer (260 goals), meanwhile, praised Jesus' "aggression".

He said on the BBC: "I'm a big fan of his. I like the way he plays, his aggression.

"He's got a lot to his game. He makes it very difficult for defenders in between the centre-halves. Centre-halves hate that.

"The (first) goal is a brilliant finish and a superb run...