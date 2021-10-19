Pep hopeful of Ederson, Jesus returning

Manchester City are hopeful that goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus can feature in their Champions League, Group A clash at Club Brugge tomorrow morning (Singapore time), with the Brazilian pair already in Belgium, said manager Pep Guardiola.

The duo were in World Cup qualifying action against Uruguay in Manaus last Friday and missed Saturday's 2-0 league win over Burnley, having been asked to travel directly to Belgium for the European game.

Fully vaccinated English Premier League players can travel to red-list countries during the international break and train or play when they quarantine for 10 days in "bespoke facilities" on returning to Britain.

But to avoid the quarantine, City sent them straight to Belgium, with Guardiola saying: "Maybe they're able to play, that's the good news."

City are third in Group A, after losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain last month.