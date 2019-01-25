Pep relieved his side survived ‘dangerous’ pitch

Pep Guardiola admitted he was relieved Manchester City sealed their place in the League Cup final without any injuries in a 1-0 win on Burton Albion's "dangerous" pitch yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Guardiola's side had thrashed Burton 9-0 in the semi-final, first leg two weeks ago to effectively guarantee they would return to Wembley 12 months after winning the competition.

Inevitably, City took it easier on the third-tier minnows this time and Sergio Aguero's first-half strike was the only goal of a low-key second leg.

But, for Guardiola, the tie had been fraught with danger due to the slippery state of the surface on a freezing night at the Pirelli Stadium.

"The pitch was so dangerous, so slippery," he said.

"Every game is completely different, we started at 9-0 up but I didn't see a lack of desire.

"We played seriously, had no injuries.

"We made a good game, we missed the last pass but the youngsters did well, they had good performances.

"It's important to be in the final, it's not easy to get to back-to-back finals, it doesn't matter which competition."

This is the first time City have reached back-to-back League Cup finals. The last team to win the trophy in consecutive years were local rivals Manchester United.

Since losing at Leicester City in the English Premier League on Dec 26, City have won seven successive games in all competitions.

There was more good news for Guardiola as France defender Benjamin Mendy returned to action after more than two months out with a knee injury.

Guardiola also handed a debut to 18-year-old winger Ian Carlo Poveda, while there were also starts for Arijanet Muric, Phil Foden, Philippe Sandler and Eric Garcia.